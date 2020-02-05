Bharti Airtel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13,479.70 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,479.70 crore in December 2019 up 9.47% from Rs. 12,314.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,388.10 crore in December 2019 down 1591.9% from Rs. 227.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,252.90 crore in December 2019 up 97.96% from Rs. 2,653.50 crore in December 2018.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 518.90 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 84.35% over the last 12 months.