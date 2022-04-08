 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharti Airtel Q4 PAT seen up 89.2% YoY to Rs. 1,436.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 08, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30,861.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Bharti Airtel to report net profit at Rs. 1436.2 crore up 89.2% year-on-year (up 73.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30,861.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,303.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Telecom
first published: Apr 8, 2022 09:49 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.