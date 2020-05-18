App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel Q4 loss at Rs 5,237 crore, revenue at Rs 23,723 crore

The telco had posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharti Airtel on May 18 reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore for quarter ended March 2020.

It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035.3 crore in the December quarter and profit of Rs 107.2 crore in March quarter 2019.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 23,723 crore, against Rs 21,947.1 crore in December quarter and Rs 20,602.2 crore in March 2019.

Close

The company posted exceptional items totalling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

related news

Also read: Bharti Airtel launches Rs 2,498 prepaid plan with 2GB data daily for 365 days

The stock rallied more than 60 percent in past year, while the year-to-date gain was 20 percent but the stock lost 3 percent in March quarter.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 10:09 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Result Poll

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent coronavirus probe

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent coronavirus probe

Coronavirus wrap May 18 | States ease lockdown restrictions; India breaches one lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 18 | States ease lockdown restrictions; India breaches one lakh mark

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.