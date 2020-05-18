Bharti Airtel Q4 loss at Rs 5,237 crore, revenue at Rs 23,723 crore

Bharti Airtel on May 18 reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore for quarter ended March 2020.

It had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035.3 crore in the December quarter and profit of Rs 107.2 crore in March quarter 2019.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 23,723 crore, against Rs 21,947.1 crore in December quarter and Rs 20,602.2 crore in March 2019.

The company posted exceptional items totalling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The stock rallied more than 60 percent in past year, while the year-to-date gain was 20 percent but the stock lost 3 percent in March quarter.