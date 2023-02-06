 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel Q3 preview: Consolidated net profit to likely jump more than 200% to Rs 2,521 crore

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

EBITDA margin may see expansion of up to 160 bps YoY on the back of residual benefit from lower SUC charges.

India’s second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel is likely to report strong earnings for the December quarter tomorrow.

Most analysts expect the company to report a 150 to 250 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the quarter. It will grow at an average of 204 percent to Rs 2,521 crore, according to the average estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Sequentially, it is expected to grow around 18 percent.

The company’s revenue growth is projected at 18 percent YoY, hitting Rs 35,367 crore, while growing 2 percent on-quarter.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities peg sequential growth in revenue at 3 percent led by a 2.5 percent increase in ARPU (average revenue per user) and subscriber addition of 1 percent.