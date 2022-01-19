Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT seen up 45.3% YoY to Rs. 1,240 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Bharti Airtel to report net profit at Rs. 1,240 crore up 45.3% year-on-year (up 9.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 29,608 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 14,706 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

