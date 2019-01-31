App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel Q3 consolidated net income tanks 72% to Rs 86 cr

Total revenue for the December 2018 quarter stood at Rs 20,519 crore, just 1 percent higher than the Rs 20,319 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 72 percent drop in consolidated net income for the three months ended December 2018 at about Rs 86 crore amid market turbulence triggered by cut-throat competition. The net income stood at Rs 306 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Total revenue for the December 2018 quarter stood at Rs 20,519 crore, just 1 percent higher than the Rs 20,319 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"India revenues for Q3'19 at Rs 14,768 crore have declined by 2.3 percent year on year (declined 3.5 pc on reported) on an underlying basis. Mobile revenues have witnessed a year on year de-growth of 4 percent on an underlying basis primarily on account of the sustained pricing pressure in India Mobile segment," Airtel said in a statement.

The loss from India operations (before exceptional items) stood at Rs 971.9 crore, compared to a net income of Rs 373.5 crore in the year ago period.

related news

The company said its Africa revenues grew by 11.2 percent led by strong growth in data and Airtel money transaction value.

"Our simplified product portfolio and premium content partnerships have played out well during the quarter, translating into one of our highest ever 4G customers additions of 11 million plus...We have deployed 24000 broadband sites during the quarter and remain committed to invest in capacities ahead of the demand curve and provide a superior customer experience," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

"Effective this quarter, we have modified our customer base measurement to represent only transacting and revenue generating customers," he added.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #earnings #Results BSE

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.