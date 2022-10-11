 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharti Airtel Q2 PAT seen up 102.7% YoY to Rs. 2,344.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Oct 11, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 34,285.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Bharti Airtel

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Bharti Airtel to report net profit at Rs. 2,344.1 crore up 102.7% year-on-year (up 45.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 34,285.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,275 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Telecom

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll #Telecom
first published: Oct 11, 2022 11:34 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.