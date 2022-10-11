Bharti Airtel Q2 PAT seen up 102.7% YoY to Rs. 2,344.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Bharti Airtel

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Bharti Airtel to report net profit at Rs. 2,344.1 crore up 102.7% year-on-year (up 45.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 34,285.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,275 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.