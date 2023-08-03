Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore; ARPU at Rs 200

The company’s African arm saw losses due to Nigerian currency devaluation but it was offset by greater adoption of post-paid and 4G services and steady customer acquisition.

Bharti Airtel on August 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,612.5 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up 0.34 percent from the year-ago period.

The company’s African arm clocked losses due to Nigerian currency devaluation but they were offset by greater adoption of post-paid and 4G services as well as steady customer acquisition at home.

Revenue from operations for India’s second biggest telecom player rose 14.1 percent to Rs 37,440 crore from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Airtel said in its earnings release.

The company maintained its industry leading growth, in line with expectations. The average revenue per user (ARPU) per month, an important metric used by telecom companies to measure revenue generation, increased 9.28 percent year on year to Rs 200.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was at Rs 19,746 crore, up 18.9 percent YoY. EBITDA margin came in at 52.7 percent, registering an expansion of 212 bps YoY. EBIT was at Rs 10,079 crore, up 29.0 percent YoY with EBIT margin at 26.9 percent, expanding 310 bps YoY.

“We have delivered yet another quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 4.0 percent, and EBITDA margin expanded to 52.7 percent, underscoring the simplicity and execution of our strategy,” said Gopal Vittal, MD, Bharti Airtel.

“Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumization has helped us add 5.6 million new 4G customers and the highest ever postpaid customers in any one quarter. We exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 200. Homes, Enterprise and our digital businesses continue to exhibit strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio.”

India business

India revenue for Q1 was at Rs 26,375 crore, increased by 13.1 percent YoY. Mobile revenues grew by 12.4 percent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year. ARPU rose on the back of sustained focus on acquiring quality customers and improved realizations on account of premiumization.

Airtel said it strengthened its leadership position in the postpaid segment with the highest ever net addition of 0.8 million (Mn) in Q1 thereby reaching a customer base of 40.4 Mn.

“We continue to garner a strong share of 4G customers in the market and added 24.5 Mn 4G data customers to our network over last year, an increase of 11.9 percent YoY. We continue to deliver industry leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per data customer at 21.1 GBs/month,” Airtel said.

Africa business

Revenue from Airtel Africa (in constant currency) was up 20.4 percent YoY.

EBITDA margin was at 49 percent, up 83 bps YoY. EBIT margin at 33 percent.

Its customer base in Africa stands at 143.1 million. Its capex for the quarter in the continent stood at Rs 1,150 crore.