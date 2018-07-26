Bharti Airtel Q1 profit grows 17% to Rs 97 cr, EBITDA margin contracts 180 bps QoQ

Country's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has reported consolidated profit (which is attributable to the owners) at Rs 97.3 crore for Q1FY19, which grew by 17 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2017 stood at Rs 82.9 crore. The reported consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 479.6 crore, rising 14 percent over previous period.

Profit in the previous quarter was Rs 419 crore. It was hit by exceptional loss of Rs 362.1 crore during the quarter against loss of Rs 324.7 crore in Q4FY18.

"Exceptional items during the quarter comprises of (i) charge of Rs 164.5 crore towards operating costs on network re-farming and up-gradation program; (ii) charge of Rs 50.1 crore due to levies and taxes pertaining to internal restructuring and litigation related assessment; (iii) charge of Rs 147.5 crore towards integration related cost incurred pertaining to the business combination consummated during the quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 2 percent to Rs 20,080 crore compared to Rs 19,634.3 crore in March quarter.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 3 percent sequentially to Rs 6,837 crore and margin contracted by 180 basis points to 34 percent.

India wireless business during the quarter increased 1 percent sequentially to Rs 10,480 crore with its EBITDA falling 6 percent and margin contracting 210 basis points to 26.3 percent.

Average revenue per user dropped sharply to Rs 105 for the June quarter compared to Rs 116 in the previous quarter.

Africa's revenue in April-June quarter grew by 6 percent sequentially to Rs 5,284.1 crore with EBITDA rising 7 percent to Rs 1,922.1 crore and margin expansion of 40 basis points at 36.4 percent.

Average revenue per user declined to $2.9 from $3 quarter-on-quarter.

The stock price closed at Rs 357.60, up Rs 5.75, or 1.63 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours.