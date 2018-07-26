Bharti Airtel Q1 profit grows 14% to Rs 480 cr, EBITDA margin contracts 179 bps

Country's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has reported consolidated profit at Rs 479.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, which grew by 14 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Profit in the previous quarter stood at Rs 419 crore. It was hit by exceptional loss of Rs 362.1 crore during the quarter against loss of Rs 324.7 crore in Q4FY18.

Meanwhile, profit attributable to the owners grew by 17 percent to Rs 97.3 crore against 82.9 crore sequentially.

"Exceptional items during the quarter comprises of (i) charge of Rs 164.5 crore towards operating costs on network re-farming and up-gradation program; (ii) charge of Rs 50.1 crore due to levies and taxes pertaining to internal restructuring and litigation related assessment; (iii) charge of Rs 147.5 crore towards integration related cost incurred pertaining to the business combination consummated during the quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 2 percent to Rs 20,080 crore compared to Rs 19,634.3 crore in March quarter.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 3 percent sequentially to Rs 6,725.8 crore and margin contracted by 179 basis points to 33.5 percent.

The stock price closed at Rs 357.60, up Rs 5.75, or 1.63 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours.