Bharti Airtel Q1 loss widens to Rs 15,933 crore on AGR provision; revenue rises nearly 1%

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on July 29 has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 15,933.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which widened considerably from Rs 5,237 crore in March quarter and Rs 2,866 crore in June quarter 2019.

The loss was much higher than the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at Rs 500 crore loss in Q1FY21.

Company said net loss (before exceptional items) for Q1FY21 stood at Rs 436 crore for the quarter.

"The net exceptional charge of Rs 11,745.7 crore during the quarter ended June 2020 comprises of a charge on account of incremental provision and interest on license fee and spectrum usage charges (adjusted gross revenue provision) of Rs 10,744.4 crore and net charge pertaining to re-assessment of levies of Rs 1,001.3 crore," it reasoned.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 0.9 percent sequentially to Rs 23,938.7 crore in June quarter 2020, which was slightly ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 23,720 crore for the quarter. On year-on-year basis, revenue growth was at 15.4 percent.

Overall customer base stood at around 420 million across 16 countries at the end of June quarter, declining 0.8 percent compared to March quarter, while India's subscriber base fell by 1.3 percent sequentially to 305.69 million in Q1FY21.

Its operating performance was better than analysts' expectations. Company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 10,639 crore, increasing 3 percent compared to previous quarter and margin expanded by 90 bps QoQ to 44.4 percent in June quarter 2020, against CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 10,170 crore and 42.9 percent for the quarter.

The year-on-year increase in EBITDA was 25.3 percent and margin expansion at 340 bps.

India revenues for Q1FY21 at Rs 17,589 crore have increased by 14.6 percent YoY on a reported basis and mobile revenues have witnessed a YoY growth of 18.5 percent, Bharti Airtel said, adding average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter increased to Rs 157 as compared to Rs 129 in Q1FY20 led by full impact of our tariff hikes in the previous quarter alongside our continuing focus on quality customers. ARPU in Q4FY20 stood at Rs 154.

Company said digital TV revenue witnessed a growth of 9.3 percent YoY on an underlying basis, on the back of strong customer additions growth of 5.1 percent to 16.8 million from 16.0 million in the corresponding quarter last year. "The rollout of the new tariff order also helped Airtel in improving its market share and revenue growth."

During the quarter, Airtel and Carlyle entered into an agreement whereby Carlyle will acquire approximately 25 percent stake in Airtel's Data Centre business at a valuation of $1.2 billion.