Bharti Airtel posts Q1 loss of Rs 2,866 crore; ARPU increases

Telecom major Bharti Airtel August 1 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,866 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 against profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue of the company was up marginally at Rs 20,737.9 crore versus Rs 20,602.2 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 24.8 percent to Rs 8,492.6 crore against Rs 6,806.4 crore. However, the margin expanded 700 bps to 41 percent from 33 percent.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 5.1 percent sequentially to Rs 129 from Rs 123.

The company's overall customer base was at 403.7 million across 16 countries, down 10.9 percent on YoY basis.

Company's India revenues grew 2.8 percent YoY, while Africa revenues grew 10.2 percent.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia said, "The first quarter of the year has begun with a healthy and equitable growth across all our lines of businesses. Headline pricing remained stable, albeit at low levels. We continue to remain focused on providing value to customers through our rewards platform, Airtel Thanks. This has led to the second consecutive quarter of ARPU increase."

"We remain obsessed about network experience. As a result, we have re-farmed spectrum from 3G networks to 4G across both the 900 as well as 2100 bands and begun the process of shutting down 3G networks in India," he added.