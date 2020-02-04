Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Telco cuts loss to Rs 1,035 cr, operating earnings beats Street estimates

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on February 1 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, impacted by exceptional charge related to license fee and spectrum usage.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 86.2 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal and a loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore in the July-September quarter.

"The net exceptional charge of Rs 1,050 crore during the quarter ended December 2019 comprises of a charge on account of interest on the provision of license fee and spectrum usage charges recorded in the quarter ended September 2019 of Rs 1,048.1 crore," company said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 3.86 percent sequentially (up 8.5 percent YoY) to Rs 21,947.1 crore, the company said in its BSE filing.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9,350.1 crore and margin expanded 30bps QoQ to 42.6 percent driven by tariff hikes in December.

The numbers were better than Street estimates. An analyst poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 had pegged EBITDA at Rs 9,246.8 crore and margin at 42.1 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) shot up 20.46 percent sequentially to Rs 2,400.8 crore with 150bps rise in Q3 margin in the quarter ended December 2019.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 5.5 percent QoQ to Rs 135 during the quarter.

India wireless business registered a 1.7 percent growth in Q3 revenue at Rs 11,165.3 crore compared to the previous quarter and its EBITDA grew by half a percent to Rs 4,010.9 crore, but margin contracted 40bps QoQ to 35.9 percent during the quarter.

Its Africa subsidiary reported a 5.97 percent sequential growth in revenue at Rs 6,269.2 crore; at the operating level, it grew 8.6 percent QoQ to Rs 2,833.1 crore with 110bps margin expansion at 45.2 percent for the quarter ended December 2019.