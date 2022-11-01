 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,526.80 crore, up 21.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 34,526.80 crore in September 2022 up 21.89% from Rs. 28,326.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,145.20 crore in September 2022 up 89.17% from Rs. 1,134.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17,795.70 crore in September 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 13,919.30 crore in September 2021.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 832.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 16.77% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34,526.80 32,804.60 28,326.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34,526.80 32,804.60 28,326.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,208.60 1,123.50 1,101.00
Depreciation 8,946.80 8,781.40 8,247.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,782.30 1,566.90 1,267.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13,942.10 13,584.80 12,147.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,647.00 7,748.00 5,563.30
Other Income 201.90 192.20 108.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,848.90 7,940.20 5,672.10
Interest 4,940.30 4,510.90 3,964.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,908.60 3,429.30 1,708.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 722.10
P/L Before Tax 3,908.60 3,429.30 2,430.10
Tax 1,286.40 1,123.30 1,030.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,622.20 2,306.00 1,399.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,622.20 2,306.00 1,399.30
Minority Interest -833.70 -861.90 -864.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates 356.70 162.80 598.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,145.20 1,606.90 1,134.00
Equity Share Capital 2,830.60 2,795.00 2,746.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 70,022.40 65,358.20 57,441.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 2.88 2.06
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.84 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.63 2.88 2.06
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.84 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
