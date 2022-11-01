Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,526.80 crore, up 21.89% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34,526.80
|32,804.60
|28,326.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34,526.80
|32,804.60
|28,326.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,208.60
|1,123.50
|1,101.00
|Depreciation
|8,946.80
|8,781.40
|8,247.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,782.30
|1,566.90
|1,267.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13,942.10
|13,584.80
|12,147.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,647.00
|7,748.00
|5,563.30
|Other Income
|201.90
|192.20
|108.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,848.90
|7,940.20
|5,672.10
|Interest
|4,940.30
|4,510.90
|3,964.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,908.60
|3,429.30
|1,708.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|722.10
|P/L Before Tax
|3,908.60
|3,429.30
|2,430.10
|Tax
|1,286.40
|1,123.30
|1,030.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,622.20
|2,306.00
|1,399.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,622.20
|2,306.00
|1,399.30
|Minority Interest
|-833.70
|-861.90
|-864.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|356.70
|162.80
|598.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,145.20
|1,606.90
|1,134.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,830.60
|2,795.00
|2,746.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|70,022.40
|65,358.20
|57,441.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.80
|2.88
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|2.84
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.63
|2.88
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|2.84
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited