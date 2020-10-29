Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,785.00 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 25,785.00 crore in September 2020 up 22.02% from Rs. 21,131.30 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 763.20 crore in September 2020 up 96.69% from Rs. 23,044.90 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,790.90 crore in September 2020 up 32.41% from Rs. 8,904.90 crore in September 2019.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 451.85 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.55% over the last 12 months.
|Bharti Airtel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,785.00
|23,938.70
|21,131.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25,785.00
|23,938.70
|21,131.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,100.80
|1,156.60
|946.40
|Depreciation
|7,421.10
|7,226.80
|6,935.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|874.40
|730.10
|758.10
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,167.80
|11,644.10
|10,589.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,220.90
|3,181.10
|1,902.10
|Other Income
|148.90
|480.50
|67.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,369.80
|3,661.60
|1,969.80
|Interest
|3,760.40
|3,456.20
|2,908.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|609.40
|205.40
|-938.50
|Exceptional Items
|-49.30
|-11,745.70
|-30,711.00
|P/L Before Tax
|560.10
|-11,540.30
|-31,649.50
|Tax
|551.70
|3,817.50
|-8,503.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.40
|-15,357.80
|-23,145.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.40
|-15,357.80
|-23,145.60
|Minority Interest
|-729.30
|-741.90
|-214.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-42.30
|166.60
|315.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-763.20
|-15,933.10
|-23,044.90
|Equity Share Capital
|2,727.80
|2,727.80
|2,566.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|56,611.50
|58,262.40
|67,417.30
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-29.22
|-44.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-29.22
|-44.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-29.22
|-44.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-29.22
|-44.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am