you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,785.00 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 25,785.00 crore in September 2020 up 22.02% from Rs. 21,131.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 763.20 crore in September 2020 up 96.69% from Rs. 23,044.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,790.90 crore in September 2020 up 32.41% from Rs. 8,904.90 crore in September 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 451.85 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.55% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations25,785.0023,938.7021,131.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations25,785.0023,938.7021,131.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,100.801,156.60946.40
Depreciation7,421.107,226.806,935.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses874.40730.10758.10
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12,167.8011,644.1010,589.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,220.903,181.101,902.10
Other Income148.90480.5067.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,369.803,661.601,969.80
Interest3,760.403,456.202,908.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax609.40205.40-938.50
Exceptional Items-49.30-11,745.70-30,711.00
P/L Before Tax560.10-11,540.30-31,649.50
Tax551.703,817.50-8,503.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.40-15,357.80-23,145.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.40-15,357.80-23,145.60
Minority Interest-729.30-741.90-214.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates-42.30166.60315.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-763.20-15,933.10-23,044.90
Equity Share Capital2,727.802,727.802,566.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves56,611.5058,262.4067,417.30
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.40-29.22-44.92
Diluted EPS-1.40-29.22-44.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.40-29.22-44.92
Diluted EPS-1.40-29.22-44.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service

