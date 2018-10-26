Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20,422.50 crore, Down 6.22% Q-o-Q.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
|Net Sales at Rs 20,422.50 crore in September 2018 Down 6.22% from Rs. 21,776.90 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.80 crore in September 2018 Down 79.73% from Rs. 586.10 crore in September 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,205.50 crore in September 2018 Down 21.91% from Rs. 7,946.50 crore in September 2017.
|Bharti Airtel EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2017.
|Bharti Airtel shares closed at 295.55 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.70% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,422.50
|20,080.00
|21,776.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,422.50
|20,080.00
|21,776.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|936.00
|965.60
|1,008.90
|Depreciation
|5,236.60
|5,145.20
|4,687.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,291.20
|1,295.20
|1,410.40
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,059.20
|11,097.40
|11,466.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|899.50
|1,576.60
|3,203.90
|Other Income
|69.40
|99.70
|55.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|968.90
|1,676.30
|3,259.20
|Interest
|2,985.70
|2,126.60
|2,326.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,016.80
|-450.30
|932.60
|Exceptional Items
|-144.90
|-362.10
|-178.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,161.70
|-812.40
|754.00
|Tax
|-2,247.60
|-1,126.70
|534.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|85.90
|314.30
|219.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|85.90
|314.30
|219.90
|Minority Interest
|-130.40
|-382.30
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|163.30
|165.30
|366.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|118.80
|97.30
|586.10
|Equity Share Capital
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|66,881.70
|67,388.90
|67,570.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.24
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.24
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.30
|0.24
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|0.30
|0.24
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited