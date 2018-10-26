Bharti Airtel Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20,422.50 crore, Down 6.22% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 20,422.50 20,080.00 21,776.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20,422.50 20,080.00 21,776.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 936.00 965.60 1,008.90 Depreciation 5,236.60 5,145.20 4,687.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,291.20 1,295.20 1,410.40 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12,059.20 11,097.40 11,466.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 899.50 1,576.60 3,203.90 Other Income 69.40 99.70 55.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 968.90 1,676.30 3,259.20 Interest 2,985.70 2,126.60 2,326.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,016.80 -450.30 932.60 Exceptional Items -144.90 -362.10 -178.60 P/L Before Tax -2,161.70 -812.40 754.00 Tax -2,247.60 -1,126.70 534.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.90 314.30 219.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.90 314.30 219.90 Minority Interest -130.40 -382.30 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 163.30 165.30 366.20 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.80 97.30 586.10 Equity Share Capital 1,998.70 1,998.70 1,998.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 66,881.70 67,388.90 67,570.40 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 0.24 0.86 Diluted EPS 0.30 0.24 0.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 0.24 0.86 Diluted EPS 0.30 0.24 0.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited