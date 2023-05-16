English
    Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36,009.00 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36,009.00 crore in March 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 31,500.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,005.60 crore in March 2023 up 49.7% from Rs. 2,007.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,982.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.2% from Rs. 16,058.90 crore in March 2022.

    Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2022.

    Bharti Airtel shares closed at 797.05 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.25% returns over the last 6 months and 14.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bharti Airtel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36,009.0035,804.4031,500.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36,009.0035,804.4031,500.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,263.401,235.301,164.20
    Depreciation9,405.909,297.708,582.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,984.401,911.801,532.70
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14,064.1014,204.1012,763.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,291.209,155.507,457.70
    Other Income284.90257.6018.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,576.109,413.107,476.30
    Interest5,163.104,685.604,059.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,413.004,727.503,417.00
    Exceptional Items---669.80906.20
    P/L Before Tax4,413.004,057.704,323.20
    Tax788.001,075.601,321.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,625.002,982.103,001.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,625.002,982.103,001.40
    Minority Interest-1,220.40-1,025.50-1,707.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates601.00-368.40713.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,005.601,588.202,007.80
    Equity Share Capital2,836.602,831.202,795.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves74,726.3071,288.7063,759.30
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.302.813.59
    Diluted EPS5.192.763.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.302.813.59
    Diluted EPS5.192.763.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm