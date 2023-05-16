Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36,009.00 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36,009.00 crore in March 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 31,500.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,005.60 crore in March 2023 up 49.7% from Rs. 2,007.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,982.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.2% from Rs. 16,058.90 crore in March 2022.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2022.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 797.05 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.25% returns over the last 6 months and 14.98% over the last 12 months.