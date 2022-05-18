Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,500.30 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31,500.30
|29,866.60
|25,747.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31,500.30
|29,866.60
|25,747.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,164.20
|1,133.60
|998.90
|Depreciation
|8,582.60
|8,547.20
|7,501.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,532.70
|1,442.50
|1,148.40
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,763.10
|12,587.70
|11,268.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,457.70
|6,155.60
|4,830.00
|Other Income
|18.60
|197.10
|83.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,476.30
|6,352.70
|4,913.90
|Interest
|4,059.30
|4,367.10
|3,860.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,417.00
|1,985.60
|1,053.30
|Exceptional Items
|906.20
|39.80
|440.40
|P/L Before Tax
|4,323.20
|2,025.40
|1,493.70
|Tax
|1,321.80
|990.80
|510.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,001.40
|1,034.60
|983.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,001.40
|1,034.60
|983.60
|Minority Interest
|-1,707.20
|-821.10
|-751.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|713.60
|616.10
|527.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,007.80
|829.60
|759.20
|Equity Share Capital
|2,795.00
|2,795.00
|2,746.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|63,759.30
|63,068.00
|56,206.70
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.59
|1.49
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.55
|1.48
|1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.59
|1.49
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|3.55
|1.48
|1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited