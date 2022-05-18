Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,500.30 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,500.30 crore in March 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 25,747.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,007.80 crore in March 2022 up 164.46% from Rs. 759.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,058.90 crore in March 2022 up 29.34% from Rs. 12,415.80 crore in March 2021.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 707.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 31.05% over the last 12 months.