Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore in March 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 20,602.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,237.00 crore in March 2020 down 4985.26% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,447.60 crore in March 2020 up 56.39% from Rs. 6,680.30 crore in March 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 538.05 on May 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.49% returns over the last 6 months and 58.20% over the last 12 months.