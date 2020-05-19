App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore in March 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 20,602.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,237.00 crore in March 2020 down 4985.26% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,447.60 crore in March 2020 up 56.39% from Rs. 6,680.30 crore in March 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 538.05 on May 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.49% returns over the last 6 months and 58.20% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23,722.7021,947.1020,602.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23,722.7021,947.1020,602.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,031.60965.10942.90
Depreciation7,055.006,940.805,493.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses935.50900.301,040.80
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11,407.4010,531.3011,992.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,293.202,609.601,132.30
Other Income99.4074.5054.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,392.602,684.101,186.90
Interest3,307.602,984.602,532.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.00-300.50-1,345.40
Exceptional Items-7,004.00-1,050.002,022.10
P/L Before Tax-6,919.00-1,350.50676.70
Tax-2,033.50-1,037.90137.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4,885.50-312.60539.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4,885.50-312.60539.30
Minority Interest-260.00-570.40-468.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates-91.50-152.3036.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5,237.00-1,035.30107.20
Equity Share Capital2,727.802,566.001,998.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves74,417.0066,262.7069,423.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.69-2.020.27
Diluted EPS-9.69-2.020.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.69-2.020.27
Diluted EPS-9.69-2.020.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service

