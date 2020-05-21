Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore in March 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 20,602.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,237.00 crore in March 2020 down 4985.26% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,447.60 crore in March 2020 up 56.39% from Rs. 6,680.30 crore in March 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 594.05 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.84% returns over the last 6 months and 74.67% over the last 12 months.