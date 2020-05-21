Bharti Airtel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 23,722.70 crore in March 2020 up 15.15% from Rs. 20,602.20 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,237.00 crore in March 2020 down 4985.26% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,447.60 crore in March 2020 up 56.39% from Rs. 6,680.30 crore in March 2019.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 594.05 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.84% returns over the last 6 months and 74.67% over the last 12 months.
|Bharti Airtel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,722.70
|21,947.10
|20,602.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23,722.70
|21,947.10
|20,602.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,031.60
|965.10
|942.90
|Depreciation
|7,055.00
|6,940.80
|5,493.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|935.50
|900.30
|1,040.80
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,407.40
|10,531.30
|11,992.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,293.20
|2,609.60
|1,132.30
|Other Income
|99.40
|74.50
|54.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,392.60
|2,684.10
|1,186.90
|Interest
|3,307.60
|2,984.60
|2,532.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|85.00
|-300.50
|-1,345.40
|Exceptional Items
|-7,004.00
|-1,050.00
|2,022.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,919.00
|-1,350.50
|676.70
|Tax
|-2,033.50
|-1,037.90
|137.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,885.50
|-312.60
|539.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,885.50
|-312.60
|539.30
|Minority Interest
|-260.00
|-570.40
|-468.90
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-91.50
|-152.30
|36.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5,237.00
|-1,035.30
|107.20
|Equity Share Capital
|2,727.80
|2,566.00
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|74,417.00
|66,262.70
|69,423.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.69
|-2.02
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-9.69
|-2.02
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.69
|-2.02
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-9.69
|-2.02
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:08 am