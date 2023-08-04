Bharti Airtel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,440.00 crore, up 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,440.00 crore in June 2023 up 14.13% from Rs. 32,804.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,612.50 crore in June 2023 up 0.35% from Rs. 1,606.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19,946.80 crore in June 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 16,721.60 crore in June 2022.

Bharti Airtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 871.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.