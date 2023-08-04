English
    Bharti Airtel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,440.00 crore, up 14.13% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37,440.00 crore in June 2023 up 14.13% from Rs. 32,804.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,612.50 crore in June 2023 up 0.35% from Rs. 1,606.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19,946.80 crore in June 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 16,721.60 crore in June 2022.

    Bharti Airtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

    Bharti Airtel shares closed at 871.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.94% returns over the last 6 months and 25.76% over the last 12 months.

    Bharti Airtel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37,440.0036,009.0032,804.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37,440.0036,009.0032,804.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,257.201,263.401,123.50
    Depreciation9,653.809,405.908,781.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2,059.601,984.401,566.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14,524.7014,064.1013,584.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,944.709,291.207,748.00
    Other Income348.30284.90192.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,293.009,576.107,940.20
    Interest5,613.705,163.104,510.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,679.304,413.003,429.30
    Exceptional Items-3,416.30----
    P/L Before Tax1,263.004,413.003,429.30
    Tax332.70788.001,123.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities930.303,625.002,306.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period930.303,625.002,306.00
    Minority Interest92.30-1,220.40-861.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates589.90601.00162.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,612.503,005.601,606.90
    Equity Share Capital2,839.702,836.602,795.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves74,027.0074,726.3065,358.20
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.845.302.88
    Diluted EPS2.795.192.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.845.302.88
    Diluted EPS2.795.192.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 4, 2023

