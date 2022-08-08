Bharti Airtel Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,804.60 crore, up 22.16% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,804.60
|31,500.30
|26,853.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,804.60
|31,500.30
|26,853.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,123.50
|1,164.20
|1,034.50
|Depreciation
|8,781.40
|8,582.60
|7,713.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,566.90
|1,532.70
|1,061.30
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13,584.80
|12,763.10
|10,727.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,748.00
|7,457.70
|6,317.00
|Other Income
|192.20
|18.60
|209.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,940.20
|7,476.30
|6,526.80
|Interest
|4,510.90
|4,059.30
|4,225.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,429.30
|3,417.00
|2,301.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|906.20
|-30.50
|P/L Before Tax
|3,429.30
|4,323.20
|2,270.60
|Tax
|1,123.30
|1,321.80
|834.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,306.00
|3,001.40
|1,436.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,306.00
|3,001.40
|1,436.10
|Minority Interest
|-861.90
|-1,707.20
|-657.90
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|162.80
|713.60
|-494.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,606.90
|2,007.80
|283.50
|Equity Share Capital
|2,795.00
|2,795.00
|2,746.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|65,358.20
|63,759.30
|56,457.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|3.59
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|2.84
|3.55
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|3.59
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|2.84
|3.55
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited