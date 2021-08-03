Bharti Airtel Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26,853.60 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,853.60 crore in June 2021 up 12.18% from Rs. 23,938.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.50 crore in June 2021 up 101.78% from Rs. 15,933.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,240.50 crore in June 2021 up 30.79% from Rs. 10,888.40 crore in June 2020.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 29.22 in June 2020.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 565.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 3.25% over the last 12 months.