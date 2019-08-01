Bharti Airtel Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,737.90 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,737.90 crore in June 2019 up 3.28% from Rs. 20,080.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,866.00 crore in June 2019 down 3045.53% from Rs. 97.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,503.50 crore in June 2019 up 24.66% from Rs. 6,821.50 crore in June 2018.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 337.60 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -4.37% over the last 12 months.