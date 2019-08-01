Bharti Airtel Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,737.90 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,737.90
|20,602.20
|20,080.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,737.90
|20,602.20
|20,080.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|864.10
|942.90
|965.60
|Depreciation
|6,758.70
|5,493.40
|5,145.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|836.40
|1,040.80
|1,295.20
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,608.50
|11,992.80
|11,097.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,670.20
|1,132.30
|1,576.60
|Other Income
|74.60
|54.60
|99.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,744.80
|1,186.90
|1,676.30
|Interest
|3,181.50
|2,532.30
|2,126.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,436.70
|-1,345.40
|-450.30
|Exceptional Items
|-1,469.40
|2,022.10
|-362.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,906.10
|676.70
|-812.40
|Tax
|-607.00
|137.40
|-1,126.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,299.10
|539.30
|314.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,299.10
|539.30
|314.30
|Minority Interest
|-473.80
|-468.90
|-382.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-93.10
|36.80
|165.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,866.00
|107.20
|97.30
|Equity Share Capital
|2,565.50
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|88,809.10
|69,423.50
|67,388.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.18
|0.27
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.18
|0.27
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.18
|0.27
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.18
|0.27
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited