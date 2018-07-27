Bharti Airtel consolidated Jun'18 total income from operations at Rs 20,080.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 20,080.00 19,634.30 21,958.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20,080.00 19,634.30 21,958.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 965.60 994.90 1,014.70 Depreciation 5,145.20 4,899.10 4,819.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,295.20 1,411.80 1,536.50 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11,097.40 10,316.50 11,612.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,576.60 2,012.00 2,974.90 Other Income 99.70 75.30 48.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,676.30 2,087.30 3,023.50 Interest 2,126.60 1,829.30 1,827.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -450.30 258.00 1,196.10 Exceptional Items -362.10 -324.70 -50.30 P/L Before Tax -812.40 -66.70 1,145.80 Tax -1,126.70 -302.10 813.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 314.30 235.40 332.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 314.30 235.40 332.20 Minority Interest -382.30 -- -250.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates 165.30 183.60 285.50 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.30 419.00 367.30 Equity Share Capital 1,998.70 1,998.70 1,998.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 67,388.90 67,535.70 65,927.10 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92 Diluted EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92 Diluted EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited