App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 11:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel consolidated Jun'18 total income from operations at Rs 20,080.00 crore

Bharti Airtel has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 20,080.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 97.30 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Bharti Airtel has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 20,080.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 97.30 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18.
For the quarter ended Mar 2018 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 19,634.30 crore and net profit was Rs 419.00 crore.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 357.65 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.83% returns over the last 6 months and -16.09% over the last 12 months.
Bharti Airtel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,080.00 19,634.30 21,958.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20,080.00 19,634.30 21,958.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 965.60 994.90 1,014.70
Depreciation 5,145.20 4,899.10 4,819.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,295.20 1,411.80 1,536.50
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,097.40 10,316.50 11,612.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,576.60 2,012.00 2,974.90
Other Income 99.70 75.30 48.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,676.30 2,087.30 3,023.50
Interest 2,126.60 1,829.30 1,827.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -450.30 258.00 1,196.10
Exceptional Items -362.10 -324.70 -50.30
P/L Before Tax -812.40 -66.70 1,145.80
Tax -1,126.70 -302.10 813.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 314.30 235.40 332.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 314.30 235.40 332.20
Minority Interest -382.30 -- -250.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 165.30 183.60 285.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.30 419.00 367.30
Equity Share Capital 1,998.70 1,998.70 1,998.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 67,388.90 67,535.70 65,927.10
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.21 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Results #Telecommunications - Service

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.