Bharti Airtel consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 20,080.00 crore

|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,080.00
|19,634.30
|21,958.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,080.00
|19,634.30
|21,958.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|965.60
|994.90
|1,014.70
|Depreciation
|5,145.20
|4,899.10
|4,819.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,295.20
|1,411.80
|1,536.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,097.40
|10,316.50
|11,612.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,576.60
|2,012.00
|2,974.90
|Other Income
|99.70
|75.30
|48.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,676.30
|2,087.30
|3,023.50
|Interest
|2,126.60
|1,829.30
|1,827.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-450.30
|258.00
|1,196.10
|Exceptional Items
|-362.10
|-324.70
|-50.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-812.40
|-66.70
|1,145.80
|Tax
|-1,126.70
|-302.10
|813.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|314.30
|235.40
|332.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|314.30
|235.40
|332.20
|Minority Interest
|-382.30
|--
|-250.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|165.30
|183.60
|285.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|97.30
|419.00
|367.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|67,388.90
|67,535.70
|65,927.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.21
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.21
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.24
|0.21
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|0.24
|0.21
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited