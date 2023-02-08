Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 29,866.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,588.20 crore in December 2022 up 91.44% from Rs. 829.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,710.80 crore in December 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 14,899.90 crore in December 2021.