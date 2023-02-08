Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,804.40
|34,526.80
|29,866.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,804.40
|34,526.80
|29,866.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,235.30
|1,208.60
|1,133.60
|Depreciation
|9,297.70
|8,946.80
|8,547.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,911.80
|1,782.30
|1,442.50
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14,204.10
|13,942.10
|12,587.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,155.50
|8,647.00
|6,155.60
|Other Income
|257.60
|201.90
|197.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,413.10
|8,848.90
|6,352.70
|Interest
|4,685.60
|4,940.30
|4,367.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,727.50
|3,908.60
|1,985.60
|Exceptional Items
|-669.80
|--
|39.80
|P/L Before Tax
|4,057.70
|3,908.60
|2,025.40
|Tax
|1,075.60
|1,286.40
|990.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,982.10
|2,622.20
|1,034.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,982.10
|2,622.20
|1,034.60
|Minority Interest
|-1,025.50
|-833.70
|-821.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-368.40
|356.70
|616.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,588.20
|2,145.20
|829.60
|Equity Share Capital
|2,831.20
|2,830.60
|2,795.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|71,288.70
|70,022.40
|63,068.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|3.80
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.76
|3.75
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|4.63
|1.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.76
|3.75
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited