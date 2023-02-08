English
    Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 29,866.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,588.20 crore in December 2022 up 91.44% from Rs. 829.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,710.80 crore in December 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 14,899.90 crore in December 2021.

    Bharti Airtel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35,804.4034,526.8029,866.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35,804.4034,526.8029,866.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,235.301,208.601,133.60
    Depreciation9,297.708,946.808,547.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1,911.801,782.301,442.50
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14,204.1013,942.1012,587.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,155.508,647.006,155.60
    Other Income257.60201.90197.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,413.108,848.906,352.70
    Interest4,685.604,940.304,367.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,727.503,908.601,985.60
    Exceptional Items-669.80--39.80
    P/L Before Tax4,057.703,908.602,025.40
    Tax1,075.601,286.40990.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,982.102,622.201,034.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,982.102,622.201,034.60
    Minority Interest-1,025.50-833.70-821.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-368.40356.70616.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,588.202,145.20829.60
    Equity Share Capital2,831.202,830.602,795.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves71,288.7070,022.4063,068.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.813.801.49
    Diluted EPS2.763.751.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.814.631.49
    Diluted EPS2.763.751.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited