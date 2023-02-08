Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,804.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 29,866.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,588.20 crore in December 2022 up 91.44% from Rs. 829.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18,710.80 crore in December 2022 up 25.58% from Rs. 14,899.90 crore in December 2021.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2021.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 785.90 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.24% over the last 12 months.