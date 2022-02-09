Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29,866.60 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,866.60 crore in December 2021 up 12.63% from Rs. 26,517.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 829.60 crore in December 2021 down 2.81% from Rs. 853.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,899.90 crore in December 2021 up 23.12% from Rs. 12,102.20 crore in December 2020.

Bharti Airtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2020.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 708.85 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.