MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26,517.80 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,517.80 crore in December 2020 up 20.83% from Rs. 21,947.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 853.60 crore in December 2020 up 182.45% from Rs. 1,035.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,102.20 crore in December 2020 up 25.74% from Rs. 9,624.90 crore in December 2019.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2019.

Close

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 599.35 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations26,517.8025,785.0021,947.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26,517.8025,785.0021,947.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,026.001,100.80965.10
Depreciation7,503.107,421.106,940.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1,052.40874.40900.30
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12,386.4012,167.8010,531.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,549.904,220.902,609.60
Other Income49.20148.9074.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,599.104,369.802,684.10
Interest3,971.903,760.402,984.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax627.20609.40-300.50
Exceptional Items-4,559.90-49.30-1,050.00
P/L Before Tax-3,932.70560.10-1,350.50
Tax4,306.70551.70-1,037.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8,239.408.40-312.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items9,810.10----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,570.708.40-312.60
Minority Interest-496.50-729.30-570.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates-220.60-42.30-152.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates853.60-763.20-1,035.30
Equity Share Capital2,727.802,727.802,566.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves56,979.2056,611.5066,262.70
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.57-1.40-2.02
Diluted EPS1.57-1.40-2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.57-1.40-2.02
Diluted EPS1.57-1.40-2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.