Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26,517.80 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,517.80 crore in December 2020 up 20.83% from Rs. 21,947.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 853.60 crore in December 2020 up 182.45% from Rs. 1,035.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,102.20 crore in December 2020 up 25.74% from Rs. 9,624.90 crore in December 2019.

Bharti Airtel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2019.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 600.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.40% returns over the last 6 months and 15.74% over the last 12 months.