Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,947.10 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,947.10 crore in December 2019 up 6.96% from Rs. 20,519.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,035.30 crore in December 2019 down 1301.04% from Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,624.90 crore in December 2019 up 54.91% from Rs. 6,213.40 crore in December 2018.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 518.90 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 84.35% over the last 12 months.