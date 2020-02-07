App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,947.10 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,947.10 crore in December 2019 up 6.96% from Rs. 20,519.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,035.30 crore in December 2019 down 1301.04% from Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,624.90 crore in December 2019 up 54.91% from Rs. 6,213.40 crore in December 2018.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 546.80 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.41% returns over the last 6 months and 92.88% over the last 12 months.

Bharti Airtel
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations21,947.1021,131.3020,519.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21,947.1021,131.3020,519.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost965.10946.40953.00
Depreciation6,940.806,935.105,472.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses900.30758.101,344.20
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10,531.3010,589.6012,076.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,609.601,902.10673.60
Other Income74.5067.7067.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,684.101,969.80741.10
Interest2,984.602,908.301,944.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-300.50-938.50-1,203.70
Exceptional Items-1,050.00-30,711.001,413.70
P/L Before Tax-1,350.50-31,649.50210.00
Tax-1,037.90-8,503.90-182.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-312.60-23,145.60392.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-312.60-23,145.60392.40
Minority Interest-570.40-214.80-296.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates-152.30315.50-9.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,035.30-23,044.9086.20
Equity Share Capital2,566.002,566.001,998.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves66,262.7067,417.3069,111.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.02-44.920.22
Diluted EPS-2.02-44.920.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.02-44.920.22
Diluted EPS-2.02-44.920.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service

