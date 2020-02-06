Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,947.10 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharti Airtel are:
Net Sales at Rs 21,947.10 crore in December 2019 up 6.96% from Rs. 20,519.20 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,035.30 crore in December 2019 down 1301.04% from Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,624.90 crore in December 2019 up 54.91% from Rs. 6,213.40 crore in December 2018.
Bharti Airtel shares closed at 533.35 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.11% returns over the last 6 months and 88.48% over the last 12 months.
|Bharti Airtel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,947.10
|21,131.30
|20,519.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,947.10
|21,131.30
|20,519.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|965.10
|946.40
|953.00
|Depreciation
|6,940.80
|6,935.10
|5,472.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|900.30
|758.10
|1,344.20
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,531.30
|10,589.60
|12,076.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,609.60
|1,902.10
|673.60
|Other Income
|74.50
|67.70
|67.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,684.10
|1,969.80
|741.10
|Interest
|2,984.60
|2,908.30
|1,944.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-300.50
|-938.50
|-1,203.70
|Exceptional Items
|-1,050.00
|-30,711.00
|1,413.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,350.50
|-31,649.50
|210.00
|Tax
|-1,037.90
|-8,503.90
|-182.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-312.60
|-23,145.60
|392.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-312.60
|-23,145.60
|392.40
|Minority Interest
|-570.40
|-214.80
|-296.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-152.30
|315.50
|-9.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,035.30
|-23,044.90
|86.20
|Equity Share Capital
|2,566.00
|2,566.00
|1,998.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|66,262.70
|67,417.30
|69,111.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|-44.92
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|-44.92
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|-44.92
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|-44.92
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am