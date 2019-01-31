Bharti Airtel Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20,519.20 crore, up 0.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,519.20 crore in December 2018 up 0.99% from Rs. 20,318.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.20 crore in December 2018 down 84.63% from Rs. 560.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,213.40 crore in December 2018 down 17.57% from Rs. 7,538.20 crore in December 2017.

Bharti Airtel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2017.

Bharti Airtel shares closed at 303.70 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.07% over the last 12 months.