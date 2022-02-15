Bharatiya Glob Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 111.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in December 2021 up 111.77% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 425.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Bharatiya Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Bharatiya Glob shares closed at 4.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 146.15% returns over the last 6 months