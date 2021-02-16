Bharatiya Glob Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 1603.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2020 up 1603.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 84.46% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 346.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Bharatiya Glob shares closed at 1.10 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)