Bharat Wire Rop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.67 crore, up 58.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.67 crore in September 2022 up 58.54% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2022 up 1342.01% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in September 2022 up 144.35% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 127.60 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.65% over the last 12 months.