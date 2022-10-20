English
    Bharat Wire Rop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.67 crore, up 58.54% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.67 crore in September 2022 up 58.54% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2022 up 1342.01% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in September 2022 up 144.35% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

    Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

    Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 127.60 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.65% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Wire Ropes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.67132.7894.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.67132.7894.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.2685.3963.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.60-5.38-2.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.689.928.48
    Depreciation5.195.135.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9017.7011.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0420.007.39
    Other Income0.120.120.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1620.127.42
    Interest5.443.995.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7216.131.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7216.131.51
    Tax5.364.090.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3612.041.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3612.041.07
    Equity Share Capital64.3864.1163.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.401.890.17
    Diluted EPS2.401.890.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.391.890.17
    Diluted EPS2.401.890.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
