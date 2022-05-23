 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.45 crore, up 94.91% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.45 crore in March 2022 up 94.91% from Rs. 68.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2022 down 72.74% from Rs. 28.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.45 crore in March 2022 up 188.69% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in March 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 67.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.44% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Wire Ropes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.45 103.60 68.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.45 103.60 68.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.81 64.29 47.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.89 1.61 -4.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.81 8.63 7.25
Depreciation 5.27 5.40 5.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.80 13.94 11.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.87 9.72 1.99
Other Income 0.31 0.11 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.18 9.84 2.08
Interest 6.21 5.81 -36.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.97 4.02 38.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.97 4.02 38.44
Tax 2.23 0.96 10.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.74 3.07 28.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.74 3.07 28.39
Equity Share Capital 63.83 63.03 62.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.49 6.30
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.49 6.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.49 6.30
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.49 6.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:21 am
