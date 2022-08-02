 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Wire Rop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.78 crore, up 69.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.78 crore in June 2022 up 69.74% from Rs. 78.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2022 up 571.59% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 66.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.35% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Wire Ropes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.78 134.45 78.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.78 134.45 78.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.39 80.81 55.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.38 4.89 -8.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.92 9.81 7.51
Depreciation 5.13 5.27 5.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.70 17.80 10.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.00 15.87 7.75
Other Income 0.12 0.31 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.12 16.18 7.88
Interest 3.99 6.21 5.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.13 9.97 2.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.13 9.97 2.42
Tax 4.09 2.23 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.04 7.74 1.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.04 7.74 1.79
Equity Share Capital 64.11 63.83 62.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 1.23 0.29
Diluted EPS 1.89 1.23 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 1.23 0.29
Diluted EPS 1.89 1.23 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
