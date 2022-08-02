Bharat Wire Rop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.78 crore, up 69.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.78 crore in June 2022 up 69.74% from Rs. 78.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2022 up 571.59% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 66.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -17.35% over the last 12 months.