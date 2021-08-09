Bharat Wire Rop Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.22 crore, up 65.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.22 crore in June 2021 up 65.46% from Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 110.27% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2021 up 226.11% from Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2020.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.88 in June 2020.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 81.30 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.44% returns over the last 6 months and 282.59% over the last 12 months.