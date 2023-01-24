 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bharat Wire Rop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.29 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:Net Sales at Rs 144.29 crore in December 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 103.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in December 2022 up 516.08% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.03 crore in December 2022 up 142.98% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021. Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 114.80 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.68% returns over the last 6 months and 57.80% over the last 12 months.
Bharat Wire Ropes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations144.29149.67103.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations144.29149.67103.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.1482.2664.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.944.601.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.2110.688.63
Depreciation5.125.195.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.1220.9013.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6426.049.72
Other Income0.270.120.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9126.169.84
Interest6.625.445.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3020.724.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.3020.724.02
Tax6.405.360.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.8915.363.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.8915.363.07
Equity Share Capital64.4364.3863.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.952.400.49
Diluted EPS2.952.400.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.952.390.49
Diluted EPS2.952.400.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Wire Rop #Bharat Wire Ropes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:00 pm