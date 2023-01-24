Bharat Wire Rop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.29 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 144.29 149.67 103.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 144.29 149.67 103.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 80.14 82.26 64.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.94 4.60 1.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.21 10.68 8.63 Depreciation 5.12 5.19 5.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.12 20.90 13.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.64 26.04 9.72 Other Income 0.27 0.12 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.91 26.16 9.84 Interest 6.62 5.44 5.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.30 20.72 4.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.30 20.72 4.02 Tax 6.40 5.36 0.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.89 15.36 3.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.89 15.36 3.07 Equity Share Capital 64.43 64.38 63.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.95 2.40 0.49 Diluted EPS 2.95 2.40 0.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.95 2.39 0.49 Diluted EPS 2.95 2.40 0.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited