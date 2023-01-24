Bharat Wire Rop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.29 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:Net Sales at Rs 144.29 crore in December 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 103.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in December 2022 up 516.08% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.03 crore in December 2022 up 142.98% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2021.
Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.
|Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 114.80 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 78.68% returns over the last 6 months and 57.80% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|144.29
|149.67
|103.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|144.29
|149.67
|103.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.14
|82.26
|64.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.94
|4.60
|1.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.21
|10.68
|8.63
|Depreciation
|5.12
|5.19
|5.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.12
|20.90
|13.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.64
|26.04
|9.72
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.12
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.91
|26.16
|9.84
|Interest
|6.62
|5.44
|5.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.30
|20.72
|4.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.30
|20.72
|4.02
|Tax
|6.40
|5.36
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.89
|15.36
|3.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.89
|15.36
|3.07
|Equity Share Capital
|64.43
|64.38
|63.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.95
|2.40
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|2.40
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.95
|2.39
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|2.40
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited