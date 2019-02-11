Bharat Wire Rop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.01 crore, up 41.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.01 crore in December 2018 up 41.96% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2018 down 762.85% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2018 down 34.82% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2017.
Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 58.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and -52.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.01
|63.43
|38.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.01
|63.43
|38.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.93
|38.38
|27.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.33
|9.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.62
|4.20
|-10.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.43
|8.25
|3.01
|Depreciation
|5.29
|5.27
|3.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.64
|7.97
|3.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-0.97
|2.55
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.29
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-0.68
|2.70
|Interest
|16.62
|22.22
|6.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.11
|-22.90
|-3.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.11
|-22.90
|-3.62
|Tax
|-5.99
|-6.45
|-2.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.11
|-16.45
|-1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.11
|-16.45
|-1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|44.95
|44.95
|44.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|-3.66
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-3.66
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|-3.66
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|-3.66
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited