Bharat Wire Rop Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.01 crore, up 41.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.01 crore in December 2018 up 41.96% from Rs. 38.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2018 down 762.85% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2018 down 34.82% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2017.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 58.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and -52.69% over the last 12 months.