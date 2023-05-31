Bharat Texts Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 5.81% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 54.43% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Texts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.30 on May 22, 2023 (BSE)