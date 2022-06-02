Bharat Texts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, down 65.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in March 2022 down 65.17% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 91.07% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 70.73% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Texts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.04 on January 03, 2022 (BSE)