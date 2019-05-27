Bharat Texts Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Textiles And Proofing are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in March 2019 up 39.65% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 104.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 4.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.
Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.65 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Bharat Textiles And Proofing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.08
|4.83
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.08
|4.83
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.54
|3.54
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.82
|0.06
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.37
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|0.42
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.32
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.35
|0.40
|Interest
|0.27
|0.25
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.10
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.35
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.10
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.10
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.10
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.86
|5.86
|5.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|-5.11
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited