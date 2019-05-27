Bharat Texts Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in March 2019 up 39.65% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 104.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 4.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

Bharat Texts shares closed at 6.65 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)